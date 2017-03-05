Economy will not withstand a repeat of past mistakes, OEB says after nurses’ deal

The Employers and Industrialists Federation (OEB) is deeply concerned about the pay hike granted to nurses, saying on Sunday it would open a Pandora’s box.

OEB said that although it has great respect for the profession, it warned that the pay deal would have knock-on effects in a host of other sectors that would shoot up the cost of the state payroll to a point the economy could not withstand.

The first and most obvious side effect would be on doctors. “If nurses will start on the A8 scale [25,000 euros compaed to 17,000 euros], from what scale should doctors start?” it asked.

“The return to the reckless practices of the past will lead to new a economic nightmare. The private sector can not stand to maintain yet again an expensive and unproductive state sector.”

OEB said the real economy was still “exhausted by the crisis that began in 2010 and which is still with us.”

It called on the government, the political parties and potential candidates for the presidential elections to drop the election agenda given the sacrifices people in the private sector have had to make throughout the financial crisis.