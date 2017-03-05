Finnair to cancel flights due to service staff strike

March 5th, 2017 Europe, World 0 comments

Finnair to cancel flights due to service staff strike

Finland’s state-controlled airline Finnair said it would cancel 15 flights on Sunday and Monday due to a strike by Finnish airport service workers.

Service workers went on a five-hour strike on Friday and the action is likely to be expanded on Monday after trade unions and business representatives failed to resolve a pay dispute.

“The strikes and support strikes taking place on Monday … will have a significant impact on Finnair’s operations despite the fact that Finnair is not in any way a party to the labour dispute,” the company said in a statement on Sunday.

The cancelled routes were mainly domestic, while one was between Helsinki and Gothenburgh, Sweden.

Finnair said all passengers should also prepare for delays on Monday.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information