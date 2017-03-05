Finnair to cancel flights due to service staff strike

Finland’s state-controlled airline Finnair said it would cancel 15 flights on Sunday and Monday due to a strike by Finnish airport service workers.

Service workers went on a five-hour strike on Friday and the action is likely to be expanded on Monday after trade unions and business representatives failed to resolve a pay dispute.

“The strikes and support strikes taking place on Monday … will have a significant impact on Finnair’s operations despite the fact that Finnair is not in any way a party to the labour dispute,” the company said in a statement on Sunday.

The cancelled routes were mainly domestic, while one was between Helsinki and Gothenburgh, Sweden.

Finnair said all passengers should also prepare for delays on Monday.