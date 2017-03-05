A glimpse of the future at 2017 Geneva Motor Show

The 87th edition of the Geneva International Motor Show will open its doors to the public from March 9-19.

The exhibition of 900 models includes 148 world and European premieres from 180 exhibitors including all of the large manufacturers as well as smaller exclusive constructors, high performance preparation specialists plus suppliers of parts, accessories, and equipment to the automotive sector.

“Technology and design are the two key words that best characterise the Geneva Show, and that provide the happiness for the more than 700,000 visitors who are expected” explained Maurice Turrettini, President of the Geneva International Motor Show, and echoed by Andre Hefti, General Manager of the Motor Show who said: “It is also a unique opportunity to discover the latest technologies of infotainement that have been launched to assist in driving and other areas to ensure our motoring is more efficient, reliable and comfortable”.

The starting flag will go down on Monday, March 6 with the election of the Car of the Year. It is the sixthth consecutive year that the winner will be chosen from the seven finalists at the show. While the attendance at the presentation of this award will be limited to journalists, the general public can follow the proceedings by live streaming at www.gims.swiss or www.caroftheyear.org.

As usual, there will be lots for visitors to see in Geneva, including concept cars and a plethora of new models.

Honda is set to showcase a range of its advanced vehicle and powertrain technologies, but the highlight of Honda’s show presence will be the unveiling of the all-new Civic Type R, which was developed in parallel with the new standard Civic hatchback, and will feature Honda’s latest 2.0-litre VTEC TURBO petrol engine.

Production of the new Civic Type R will start in summer 2017 at Honda of the UK Manufacturing (HUM) in Swindon, and the car will be exported across Europe and to other markets around the world.

The Honda Clarity Fuel Cell will also be on show, following the arrival of the first cars in Europe at the end of last year. The all-new Clarity is billed as “the world’s most advanced fuel cell vehicle” and delivers a class-leading maximum range of 620 km (385 miles).

Receiving its European show debut in Geneva, the Honda NeuV is a fully electric concept car with a state-of-the-art ‘emotion engine’ that can learn about its driver.

The pure electric concept car explores a financially-beneficial ownership model for enterprising customers, by functioning as an automated ride sharing vehicle when the owner is not using the car. It would pick up and drop off customers at local destinations, and could also sell energy back to the electric grid during times of high demand when it‘s sitting idle, further monetising the vehicle’s down time.

Geneva also sees the world premiere of the new 12-cylinder berlinetta, the 812 Superfast, the most powerful and fastest Ferrari in the marque’s history.

This new car not only introduces a plethora of innovative features but is also particularly significant as the V12 series marked the official start of the glorious Prancing Horse story in 1947, 70 years ago this year.

The 812 Superfast “ushers in a new era in Ferrari 12-cylinder history”, it is powered by a new 6.5-litre V12 engine that unleashes 800 cv, achieving maximum power output at 8,500 rpm, which translates to a specific power output of 123 cv/l. Maximum torque is 718 Nm @ 7,000 rpm, a significant 80 per cent of which is already available at 3,500 rpm, improving both driveability and pick-up even at low revs.

The 812 Superfast’s dual-clutch transmission has specific gear ratios which, combined with shorter up and down-shifting times between gears, sharpen throttle response still further.

The 812 Superfast is equipped with leading-edge control systems and components, which the makers say results in “unparalleled handling and roadholding”.

It’s the first Ferrari to sport EPS (Electric Power Steering) and the vehicle controls also feature, for the first time, the Virtual Short Wheelbase 2.0 system (PCV) which, following the experience gained with the F12tdf, features a further evolution of the software that improves the nimbleness of the handling and reduces the vehicle response times even further.

The car is being launched in a special new colour, Rosso Settanta, which marks the company’s 70th anniversary.

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) will debut the all-new Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross which uses an electronically-controlled 4WD system that feeds the optimum amount of torque to the rear wheels depending on the driving situation and the road surface.

MMC’s Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) integrated vehicle dynamics control system incorporates brake-activated AYC (Active Yaw Control), a system that manages the torque feed and brake force at individual rear wheels to help the vehicle behave as the driver intends, using information on steering angle, yaw rate, drive torque, brake force and wheel speed to accurately determine driver operation and vehicle behaviour.

Eclipse Cross offers two powertrains: a new 1.5-litre direct-injection turbocharged petrol engine is available with a new CVT transmission with 8-speed Sport Mode manual override, while MMC’s proven 2.2-litre common rail direct-injection turbocharged diesel engine is modified specifically for Eclipse Cross is fitted with a new 8-speed automatic transmission.

Volvo, meanwhile, will show its latest new model for the first time globally. Featuring three advanced new driver-assistance features, the new XC60 will be “one of the safest cars on the road when it replaces Volvo’s current best-selling model” and French auto giant Peugeot reveals a glimpse into the future of mobility with its INSTINCT concept, a Shooting Brake which offers the option of fully autonomous driving.

The INSTINCT Concept is powered by a PHEV powertrain offering 300 bhp. The car features both ‘Drive’ and ‘Autonomous’ modes, affording the driver the choice between an engaging drive and the convenience of a fully autonomous vehicle.

It is programmed with four distinct driving settings. In ‘Drive’ mode, drivers can opt for ‘Drive Boost’ or ‘Drive Relax’, and in ‘Autonomous’ mode they have the option of ‘Autonomous Soft’ or ‘Autonomous Sharp’, balancing comfort and optimised journey times.

After two press days, the motor show will open its doors to the general public on March 9 and will remain open for eleven days, from 10am to 8pm on weekdays, and from 9am to 7pm on the weekends.