Greek Cypriots call on Akinci to return to the talks

The Greek Cypriot side called on Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci on Sunday to show commitment to solving differences at the negotiating table.

Government Spokesman Nicos Christodoulides said that fillowing UN Special Adviser Espen Barth Eide’s meeting with Akinci on Saturday – he met President Nicos Anastasiades on Friday – that the Greek Cypriot side had not been given any new information different to what Akinci has already said in public.

Akinci walked out of the talks last month after a dispute with Anastasiades over a vote at the House on commemorating an Enosis anniversary in schools. The Turkish Cypriot leader wants it reversed before returning to the negotiations.

“Our message to Mr Akinci is for everyone to grasp the need for seriousness and commitment to the negotiating table,” Christodoulides said. “Any prospects for resolving the Cyprus problem can only be addressed at the negotiating table.”

He was speaking to reporters in Pera Chorio Nisou, after the burial of the remains of Theodoulos Theodoulos, a Greek Cypriot soldier killed in action during the Turkish invasion.

Christodoulides said the status quo was not a solution neither for Greek Cypriots nor Turkish Cypriots, and especially for Turkish Cypriots “because there can be no recognition or no upgrade of an illegal entity”.

“So, everyone should assume their responsibilities at the table to see how to overcome substantial disagreements and arrive at positive results,” the spokesman said.

At the same time, he said, the message to politicians on the domestic scene, was for unity in the face of the Turkish stance. “The withdrawal of the Turkish side from the table is recognised by all… and I mean the international community.”

Christodoulides said there was enough time on the domestic scene to focus on the presidential elections, which will be held in 2018.

“But we are one year away from the election. It is a shame, and it’s not right to start campaigning from now,” he added.

Christodoulides said the Geneva talks in January had begun a real dialogue on the issue of ending the anachronistic system of guarantees. “For the first time this issue was discussed for the first time they exchanged views of all parties involved,” he said.

“We believe that this dialogue should continue in Geneva. I express the readiness of the President of the Republic to attend and hope this is met on the other side.”

Asked when Anastasiades might announce his intentions on the issue of elections, the spokesman said that the president would do so when he felt the time was right.

“But, I repeat, it is not something that concerns him at this time,” he said.

Anastasiades is due to travel to Brussels on Wednesday for the European Council meeting where he will have discussions with the EU leadership.