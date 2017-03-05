Health plea to put the public first

A pressure group is trying to hammer home a simple message: healthcare should be about the public not pay

By Evie Andreou

The urgent health needs of the public have been sidelined because implementing a national health scheme (Gesy) has been constantly delayed by fighting over the pay, benefits and working conditions of medical staff, a national health pressure group said this week.

As if to prove the point, the government on Friday – after months of saying it could not afford the cost ­– finally met the state nurses’ demand for higher entry-level wages to match their university level qualifications.

The civil society grouping, representing some 200,000 Cypriots, says the existing system has collapsed and it is determined to put the public’s needs first by pushing for Gesy which should have been up and running in 2008.

“Those that need to mobilise for the implementation of Gesy are the public. We want to exert pressure on the political powers, to let them know that the majority of the population demand the introduction of Gesy,” Marios Kouloumas, the head of the Patients and Friends Federation (POSFP) told the Sunday Mail this week.

Last September POSFP, which represents 38 patients’ associations and experiences first-hand the failures of the existing health system, brought together left-wing and right-wing unions and consumers’ and pensioners’ associations to launch the Social Alliance for the Implementation of the Gesy.

“The public is being ignored. That is why I call the existing healthcare system undemocratic, as it does not respond to the needs of patients,” Kouloumas said. Patients, he said, face daily humiliation and hardship in pursuit of healthcare in state hospitals.

Kouloumas said that those suffering from chronic diseases especially “are putting up a daily struggle to secure healthcare and medication”.

“You never know if you will be able to secure your medication or healthcare services. This does not honour the state. It ought to provide this benefit,” Kouloumas said. “We are the only EU country without a national health scheme.”

POSFP’s major concerns over the present health system are depressingly familiar: difficulty in accessing specialist doctors as lack of staff means very long waiting lists, collapsing infrastructure and the lack of basic equipment. All these are compounded by poor coordination over patient referrals and obtaining lab results.

“The existing system has collapsed, there is no quality in healthcare, no equality, and patients face great difficulty in accessing healthcare,” Kouloumas said.

Yet while no sane person could seriously defend what passes at present for state healthcare, after many delays the House health committee is only now close to completing discussion of two bills to make state hospitals administratively and financially autonomous. Hospital autonomy must be achieved before Gesy is implemented as, under the new scheme, patients will be able to choose which doctor and which hospital to visit.

The aim is for a public organisation to be set up that would oversee hospital autonomy by June. Outpatient care is supposed to be introduced by June 2019, and inpatient care by the second half of 2020.

These latest dates were announced last year by Health Minister Giorgos Pamboridis, following a meeting between political leaders and President Nicos Anastasiades where they all pledged to work for the introduction of Gesy.

Pamporidis said earlier in the week that it was now up to the political parties whether the two bills would be passed.

In terms of opposition within the health sector, the nurses should now be on board after Friday’s deal. In exchange for the pay rises, the nurses’ unions, Pasyno and Pasydy, have said they will cooperate in seeing hospital autonomy implemented. But critics have warned the cost of the deal is too high as the new wage bill will crank up Gesy’s operating costs and threaten its viability. It also ensures that other interest groups will escalate their own demands.

And as an indication of the hurdles still in the way, the Cyprus Medical Association (Cyma) this week presented Anastasiades with the results of a study they had commissioned on the viability of Gesy. Though Cyma insisted the study was not meant as an obstacle but to ‘spark dialogue’, it mainly focused on issues concerning private doctors.

The findings have not been made public, but its chairman, Petros Agathangelou, said on Thursday that the government bills were incomplete, that the viability of the system was imperative and that Gesy’s finances had to be reassessed and updated.

A clearly frustrated Kouloumas responded that with an estimated €1.2bn budget, according to the study commissioned by the Health Insurance Organisation (HIO), Gesy would be viable. He went on to hint that perhaps the bigger costs the doctors’ study mentioned concerned undeclared income.

The HIO is the state agency tasked with overseeing the implementation of Gesy.

“There is no issue of viability. It is about the necessity of seeing Gesy implemented. This proposed system is the most suitable for Cyprus. It is viable. What we need to focus on is quality and security. Quality is not linked with doctors’ fees, but it is a lot of other things,” Kouloumas told the Sunday Mail.

He added that while it was important for doctors to receive proper benefits to be able to provide better care to patients, “Gesy will first and foremost serve the public”.

“Any reasons brought up at this point are just excuses for the non-implementation of Gesy,” Kouloumas said.

Kouloumas concedes that sections of the public are unaware of both the urgent need for Gesy and its benefits, and this has allowed health professionals to promote their interests and delay Gesy’s implementation.

“A healthy person does not realise that he or she is a potential patient and how important it is to have in place a functioning healthcare system,” he said.” We all age, we all get sick, we will all, at some point in our lives, need healthcare. We all need to work together to claim the implementation of Gesy.”

Gesy, he said, “guarantees equality, access and security”.

“Of course, there will be problems, but, at least a functioning system will be in place, and there will be mechanisms to fix these problems as they present themselves.”

Kouloumas and the thousands who support the Social Alliance for the Implementation of Gesy are not the only ones frustrated and angered by the constant delays.

Gesy has proved to be a poisoned chalice for the health ministers in charge. The cabinet only approved the two bills now before the House last October, almost a year and half after former Health Minister Philippos Patsalis had originally anticipated. Back in July 2015 the cabinet had postponed approving the hospital autonomy bills to allow more time for discussions between the health ministry and health sector professionals, even though exhaustive talks had already taken place. Patsalis resigned a few days later.

Although Patsalis cited personal reasons for his resignation, and although the government denied the delay was linked to a threatened 48-hour strike by state nurses, in his farewell letter, Patsalis expressed the hope that “problems and interests” wouldn’t stand in the way of hospital autonomy. The deal struck with the nurses on Friday was the end result of that dispute.

It has proved to be equally taxing on Pamboridis who said recently that he has received threats from people who oppose the introduction of a national health scheme, as they believe that Gesy would harm their interests. On Friday he too said he had considered resigning last year but his determination to see Gesy’s birth kept him going.

“Pamporidis is the only minister that truly believed in this reform and worked very hard to see it through. He understood that the system needed to be planned around patients and their needs. He has the courage and determination to see this reform being implemented,” Kouloumas said.

“What’s left is for him is to reach an agreement with doctors on employment issues,” Kouloumas said.

He is also facilitating negotiations between employers and trade unions on Gesy contributions.

Perhaps the most damning condemnation of the delays in implementing a national health system was in the latest annual report of the auditor-general. He urged the health ministry to take all measures to launch Gesy “as soon as possible”, given that the original date was 2008 and that it was an obligation of Cyprus’ €10bn bailout in 2013.

The report said that total expenses concerning the implementation of Gesy between 2003 when the HIO was founded, until last year, reached €37.5m, of which €10.6m was for consulting services. An additional €6.7m was spent by the health ministry also on consulting services, the report said. The studies commissioned were never utilised.

The audit office said that priority had been given to projects of a procedural nature instead of pushing through cornerstone projects such as the re-organisation and autonomy of state hospitals.

Kouloumas and his umbrella organisation have had enough of procedures. The social alliance intends to exert all the pressure they can on the House speaker and political leaders to convince them to pass the two bills when they are tabled to the plenum.

“The groups comprising the social alliance represent more than 200,000 members. We want to exert pressure to the political parties to get them to understand that a big chunk of the population demand and need to see the implementation of a comprehensive, functioning health system,” Kouloumas said.

“To us, Gesy is a one-way street, there is no turning back.”