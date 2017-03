Police on Sunday issued an bulletin appealing for information on the whereabouts of Maria Antoniou, 26, from Limassol.

Antoniou was last seen at 2pm on Saturday when she left home.

She is described as being 1.65m tall with long black hair. When she left home she was wearing black leggings and a white sweater.

Anyone who has any information should call Limassol CID 25-805057, their nearest police station or citizens’ Line 1460.