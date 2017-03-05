Logicom marathon underway in Paphos

Almost 2,000 runners took part in the 19th Logicom Cyprus Marathon in Paphos on Sunday.

A spokesman for the organisers said there had been a 60 pr cent increase in entries this year, according to CNA. Around half of all participants for the four events – the Logicom Cyprus marathon, the half marathon, the 10km road race and the 5km fun run -came from abroad, he said, including the UK, Russia and Poland.

This year’s marathon had extra significance as Paphos was the cultural capital of Europe, the spokesman said. Also it has been officially recognised for the first time this year as it has been certified by an AIMS (Association of International Marathons and Distance Races) official, who accurately measured the course.

This year’s marathon is again dedicated to the memory of legendary Paphos born marathon runner Stelios Kyriakides, winner of the 50th Marathon of Boston in 1946, and the overall winners will be presented with gilded olive wreaths by his son, Dimitris.

The marathon spokesman said the event was also important in contributing to the development of winter sports tourism in Paphos.

The marathon is being followed by a programme of entertainment with the Paphos municipality philharmonic and the radio station Rock FM.

Logicom is also marking 30 years in the IT industry this year.