Remand for Nicosia cocaine suspect (Updated)

A 33-year-old man from Strovolos in Nicosia was arrested on Saturday night after police said they found 7.5 grammes of cocaine in a rental car he was driving.

He was remanded by the Larnaca court for four days on Sunday.

According to the report, the suspect, who is unemployed, was driving in the Livadhia area of Larnaca when his car was stopped by a police patrol at around 9pm.

He was found, police said, to be in possession of 7.5 gramme of cocaine and arrested.

A subsequent search of his apartment in Nicosia with his consent, turned up a precision scales, which was taken as evidence.

 

