Paralimni mayor doing things right

Several years ago, Ayia Napa Municipality built a wonderful coastal path with seats and solar lights from the Harbour to Nissi Beach. Now the first part of that path from the harbour has been demolished and is closed to the public – as is the small beach – because they have a allowed a developer land rights on the beach for houses.

They have however left the toilet. Absolute madness. This is the same developer who is destroying vast swathes of land along the once picturesque pathway from Ayia Napa to Cape Greco

In a recent Sunday Mail Anthony Loizou was bemoaning the fact that the Mayor of Paralimni refused to let the area become another Miami. What is happening in Ayia Napa confirms the mayor is right and long may it continue.

The current mayor – which is probably why he was re-elected – believes in maintaining the town in s traditional manner, encouraging the local agricultural community which is a pleasure to see as you drive around the area, providing wonderful coastal walks which are well maintained, and limiting the height of the hotels in the area. Only six have been allowed to add an extra floor this winter. Because of his stance, the area is wonderful place to live and with his current tenure as mayor it will hopefully continue.

Enough of this wonderful Island had been destroyed by over development and let this lovely little corner of the island remain as the “Cyprus we first fell in love with”

Tony Andrew, Paralimni