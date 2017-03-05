Police investigate bomb hoax at Kofinou venue

Police are investigating a bomb hoax at a venue in Kofinou on Saturday night, they said.

The venue, where a Russian entertainer was performing was checked by police after the anonymous call and the show went ahead after nothing was found.

A phone call had been received by Nicosia police at around 8pm saying there were three bomb planted at the venue just off the highway but said nothing else.

Around 100 people at the show left the building while it was checked inside and out but nothing suspicious was found.

The owner of the venue said he did not have any issues with anyone as far as he was aware.