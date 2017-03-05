Yeroskipou organises protest to save anicent Yerokipia Farm

Residents of Yeroskipou on Sunday gathered at the historical Yerokipia Farm in Yeroskipou in the Paphos district to protest for state intervention to preserve and utilise the site, CNA reported.

The event was held at the invitation of the municipality of Yeroskipou and the Initiative Group for the rescue and recovery of the farm, Mayor Michalis Pavlides said.

The farm site is owned by the state and was leased to the municipality in 2001 at the request of the local authority.

In 2004 the buildings on the complex were declared listed by decree of the minister of interior at the request of Yeroskipou municipality.

In 2011, the municipality launched an architectural competition for the exploitation of the farm and its conversion into a dynamic, modern, sustainable and multi-functional cultural space. The contest was completed in late 2013 and the municipality covered most of the cost, paying €213,973 to the state’s €97,600.

Since then the municipality says it has been trying to find the resources necessary to green-light the renovation.

However despite the representations of the municipality to the government the project has not been included in state budgets.It cannot receive money from the EU Structural Funds 2014-2020 as beneficiaries are only the major urban cities of Cyprus, the mayor said.

To maintain the buildings, the municipality has put aside €20,000 for ‘rescue work’ and has approached all relevant government ministries for their active involvement.

Pavlides said the first and most important move is to protect the buildings from collapse.

His envisages the complex as a space that could have cafes, an agricultural museum and perhaps visitor accommodation, which would cost around €7m.

The farm was a big part of Cyprus history dating back to the 15th century. At one time it was the biggest and most modern farm in Cyprus and has changed hands multiple times over the years. It was sold to a German family in the 1920s whose heirs sold it off until it was eventually expropriated by the government, having also been owned by the Paphos bishopric at one point.