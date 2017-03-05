Yet more animal abuse

March 5th, 2017

The latest death toll in the small geographical area of Mesovounia is two dogs, with another seriously ill at the veterinary surgery, and three cats, one of which is in my garden. I fear there are more cats lost.

Is there no a process of registration for those individuals who find it necessary to purchase lethal poisons? Quite frankly I’m at a total loss to understand why anybody would want to purchase such an item or why any individual with a conscience would wish to sell it.

Of course there is always scope for corruption but it seems unlikely that a seller of such poisons would just happen to be an animal hater and so the tracking process should be reasonably secure.

I am informed by a police officer outside the Anastasiades residence that two of the cats belonged to that residence.

Hopefully there will be some action.

Neil L. Kennedy, Limassol

 

