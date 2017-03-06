Akinci: solution, but ‘not at any cost’

Mustafa Akinci said on Sunday the Turkish Cypriot side had not given up on a solution but he would not take part in talks for the sake of talks and that his return to the table was now up to the Greek Cypriots.

“We did not abandon the idea to live in equality, but we will not do it at any cost,” the Turkish Cypriot leader said. “We will continue on this path by protecting our rights, equality, security and freedom.”

His opposition to the Enosis vote on the Greek Cypriot side was due to the dangers that could emerge in the future, Akinci argued. “Even some people from the Greek Cypriot community raised their voices because they too were aware of this wrong situation,” he added.

He suggested that the Greek Cypriot side, even though it “half-heartedly” acknowledged that the Enosis vote was a mistake, it was not enough and he would only talk if it was rectified.

The current process, he said was the last chance for a federal solution and if none was found, two separate states would take root. He claimed President Nicos Anastasiades was trying to prolong the process because he did not want a timetable.

“They want this issue to continue as it is until the elections next year,” Akinci said, adding that because of this, Anastasiades was also trying to satisfy the rejectionist front and the church.

He also accused the Greek Cypriots of creating a false perception that only the Turkish Cypriots needed the solution.

“Both sides should feel that they need a solution,” he said.