Art scene hub marks 40 years

Just opened and running until March 22, the 40 years of Gloria Gallery exhibition is destined to be this month’s must-visit. Not only for the variety and sheer number of artworks on display, but also for the story behind the event… Because this, the Gloria Gallery, is now the longest-running such establishment on the island; a place which has been the hub and the heart of the art scene for the last four decades…

“We opened on Monday, March 7, 1977, the first gallery to open after the invasion,” recalls Gloria Kassianidou, the owner and the heart of the gallery. “Things were very different then, the spirit was very depressed and people were just doing their best to survive. We still heard gunfire every night, and there were rumours of a third invasion. We lived day by day, and there was fear in the back of our minds all the time…”

Nevertheless, Gloria and two artist friends – Maria Doriti and Stella Michalidi – decided that, despite the mood of the time, it was important that artists had a place to exhibit their works. “My husband and I had been collecting art since 1963,” explains Gloria. “We had many works and many friends who were artists, and though it took some time to find the place and fix it the way we wanted, we knew it was the right decision. At that time, there was no real way to buy and sell art, there were no auctions and people who bought art weren’t doing it as an investment other than to leave to their children. It’s only more recently,” she adds, “that people have begun to buy buying art so that they can sell it.”

Gloria’s passion for art is evident in both words and deed: every one of the 750 plus exhibitions the gallery has hosted over the last 40 years has been the result of “a personal relationship with the artist. This is not commercial work that we sell in Tokyo,” she laughs. “We are not a big business. Every exhibition, every artist we feature is important to us, and I still feel terribly anxious at the openings… I feel responsible for the artist and their success.”

Originally called Zygos Gallery, the space claimed its current name when Gloria and her partners split in 1981. “It wasn’t until March of the following year that I decided what to call it: the president of the art critics of Greece was speaking at an exhibition opening, and he said ‘and now the gallery will be called the Gloria Gallery’. And that was it, it was decided without me saying anything!”

While Gloria admits it took a while before she got used to the new moniker, the name Gloria Gallery is now synonymous with art: staking its claim as the place to exhibit as early as the late seventies. “I remember before the invasion the Ledra Palace Hotel had lots of exhibitions, but then there wasn’t anywhere for artists to show their works. So when the Ministry of Education held an exhibition they came to the gallery; this way I had the privilege and the blessing of hosting exhibitions by all sorts of wonderful artists, which included many paintings from the Archbishopric. “When we started there were not so many artists,” Gloria recalls, “now there are lots, and this is a wonderful thing. The attitude has changed. But,” she adds, “what makes a good artist always stays the same: a good artist will always create for themselves, not to sell. I believe that good work cannot be done for somebody else, it has to be done for yourself and from the heart. You have to have a passion for art and a talent, and you also need dedication, a dedication to apply yourself. It’s an inner urge, like breathing.”

With an average of 20 exhibitions a year since its inception, the Gallery’s latest event promises to be the biggest of them all. “It will be packed!” exclaims Gloria. Upstairs will be drawings, portraits and sculptures of Gloria herself, dating back to the 1950s, while downstairs will host works in a huge variety of mediums, from “watercolour to oil to clay to acrylics,” created by 80 or 90 artists, all of whom have exhibited with the gallery on at least two previous occasions. “Everyone we asked agreed to have their work included, there was no hesitation, and I am immensely grateful to the artists for their response,” says Gloria. “This could be,” she concludes with a laugh, “the biggest exhibition of art in Cyprus ever!”

40 years of Gloria Gallery

Until March 22. For more information visit www.gloriagallery.com, email gloriagallery1@gmail.com or call 22 762605