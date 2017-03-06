Cavani on the spot as PSG edge Nancy

Edinson Cavani’s late penalty earned Paris St Germain a 1-0 home win against Nancy as the French champions put pressure on Ligue 1 rivals Monaco on Saturday.

Uruguay striker Cavani netted his 27th goal in 26 league appearances this season to put PSG on 62 points, behind Monaco, who host Nantes on Sunday, on goal difference.

Nice are third, also on 62 points, after Wylan Ciprien’s 69th-minute goal gave the Azureans a 1-0 victory at Dijon.

PSG, who were held to a goalless draw by Toulouse at the Parc des Princes two weeks ago, struggled again on their turf but eventually wore out a brave Nancy side.

“The essential is here, we won. It is not always easy to play against these teams at home,” said midfielder Blaise Matuidi.

Coach Unai Emery surprisingly handed a start to Goncalo Guedes with Julian Draxler on the bench, a decision that left the home side lacking speed up front.

However, with 10 minutes left, fullback Serge Aurier was brought down in the box and Cavani converted the resulting penalty with a powerful low shot.

Nancy are 17th on 28 points, one point above the relegation zone.

Summary from the Ligue 1

Sunday, March 5

Monaco 4 Kylian Mbappe 4,45+1, Valere Germain 43, Fabinho 59pen

Nantes 0

– – –

Toulouse 1 Christopher Jullien 30

Missed penalty: Martin Braithwaite 84

Lille 1 Yassine Benzia 80

– – –

FC Lorient 1 Benjamin Moukandjo 73

Olympique Marseille 4 Rolando 6, Dimitri Payet 19, Florian Thauvin 53, Morgan Sanson 56

– – –

Saturday, March 4

Caen 2 Sylvio Ronny Rodelin 11, Ivan Santini 67

Angers SCO 3 Karl Toko Ekambi 5, Cheikh Ndoye 21, Thomas Mangani 48pen

– – –

Bastia 0

St Etienne 0

– – –

Dijon FCO 0

Nice 1 Wylan Cyprien 69

– – –

Montpellier HSC 1 Steve Mounie 50

En Avant de Guingamp 1 Jimmy Briand 85

– – –

Metz 1 Cheick Diabate 45+1

Stade Rennes 1 Wesley Said 90

– – –

Paris St Germain 1 Edinson Cavani 80pen

AS Nancy-Lorraine 0

– – –

Friday, March 3

Girondins Bordeaux 1 Valentin Vada 16

Olympique Lyon 1 Emanuel Mammana 79