Early elections slated in north (Updated)

The breakaway state in the north of Cyprus will hold early elections but the date remains to be decided, it emerged on Monday.

Following a vote in ‘parliament’, after motions of no confidence and early elections were filed last Thursday, a majority decided to hold early elections to replace the incumbent administration.

The decision has been referred to the political and legal affairs committee to determine when the elections will be held.

The date of April 15, 2018, tabled by junior ruling coalition partner Democratic Party, appears more likely than July 2 this year, the date proposed by opposition parties.

Turkish Cypriot daily Gunes newspaper reported that the central committee and the “parliamentary group” of the National Unity Party (UBP) held a joint meeting and decided to vote against the motion of no confidence that was submitted by the Republican Turkish party (CTP) against the “coalition government” of UBP and the Democratic Party (DP).

During the meeting, it was decided that the “elections” in the breakaway regime be held in 2018 and not in 2017.

UBP members gave the party’s leader Huseyin Ozgurgun full authority to determine a date for the “elections” as long as they are held in 2018 and not in 2017.

On Sunday, Turkish Cypriot daily Havadis wrote that the most possible date for holding the “elections” looked to be April 2018.

Afrika reported that the chairman of the Socialist Democracy Party (SDP) Cemal Ozyigit argued that “prime minister” Ozgurgun who challenged the opposition for “early elections” is now looking for a way out of the situation.

Commenting on the UBP’s above-mentioned decision, Ozyigit said that the members of the party do not know the meaning or “early elections” since this means holding “elections” in a few months after a relevant decision is taken, and not after a year.

Bayrak radio broadcast on Monday that the issue of early elections was discussed on Monday at the “assembly”.