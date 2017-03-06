Eide confident the leaders will find a way to return to talks

UN Special Advisor Espen Barth Eide is confident that the leaders will find a way to return to the negotiating table, he was quoted as saying in an interview with Politis on Monday.

Speaking to the newspaper prior to his departure from the island on Sunday after his meetings Friday and Saturday with the two leaders, Eide said he expects concrete moves this week to ease the current situation.

“The current crisis consists of both the vote in parliament and the reactions,” he said, according to an unofficial translation.

“This is a real problem when the one side, in the most delicate moment, involuntarily or voluntarily invokes an issue that touches on the fundamental fears of the other community. Here I must say that both communities were always celebrating things that bothered the other side. This time we had a new element that was a minor or major movement towards a more nationalistic direction, and no, the Turkish Cypriots do not really consider that the Greek Cypriots want union with Greece.”

Eide was referring to the reason the talks reached an impasse last month when far-right party Elam tabled a proposal at the House for schools to mark a 1950 referendum on Enosis – union with Greece.

The proposal was voted through with the abstinence of ruling Disy. Only Akel voted against. It caused a rupture in relations between the leaders and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci said he would not return to the table until it was rescinded.

Eide said it was not that Turkish Cypriots believed there was any such notion as Enosis but he said that even references to it gives the impression that nationalism is an issue on both sides.

Enosis brings back bad memories for the Turkish Cypriots, Eide said. It was also used by previous Turkish Cypriot leaderships as a slogan to invoke nationalism on the grounds that Greek Cypriots had never given up the idea.

Eide said he was trying to focus the real issues now because the current situation would not improve with the passage of time, if it continued. He cited scheduled drilling for oil and gas on the Greek Cypriot side, regional developments and the deterioration of Greek-Turkish relations.

“Honestly, I did not expect that the famous window of opportunity would remain open as long as it has,” he said. Eide said he was sure the leaders want to return to the table and a way would be found to do that. “The main goal for me and my team is to be ready when this happens.”