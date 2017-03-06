Emma Watson talks about criticism of her Vanity Fair photos

The ‘Beauty And The Beast’ star posed in a open crochet top and white lace skirt for a cover interview for the magazine and has hit back at her critics who say she is devaluing feminism by posing in the outfit.

She told BBC News: “Feminism is about giving women choice. Feminism is not a stick with which to beat other women. It’s about freedom, its about liberation. It’s about equality.

“I don’t know what my t**s have to do with it. It’s very confusing. Most people are confused. I’m always just kind of quietly stunned. They were saying that I couldn’t be a feminist and have boobs.”

Meanwhile, Emma recently confessed criticism has “really toughened” her up.

She said: “There is a level of criticism that comes with being an actress and a public figure, which I expect but once you take a stance on something like feminism, that’s a completely different ball game. It really toughened me up.”

Emma has been an advocate for women’s rights for years but has never professed she knows everything about feminism.

The 26-year-old actress has had numerous approaches to write a book on the topic but insists she won’t be doing so until later in life.

She added: “I need to see and do a bit more first. It’s not like I have been reading this material for years and I don’t have an encyclopaedic knowledge. It can be a lot of pressure sometimes, as people expect me to know so much.

“I’m no expert, and when people push me into a corner of ‘Here’s Emma Watson to lecture you on feminism’, it’s uncomfortable because I am aware I have a long way to go. I am not sure I deserve all the respect I get yet, but I’m working on it.”