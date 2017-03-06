Fined for smuggling fighting roosters

Customs said on Monday that in the space of a few days they had seized 12kg of dairy products and two live roosters at crossing points.

At the weekend during a vehicle check at Ayios Dhometios they found the 12kg of cheese and curd products, which are prohibited. The Greek Cypriot driver was fined €150.

The roosters, which customs said were specially trained for cockfights, were found later on. “The driver of the vehicle said that the roosters belonged to Turkish Cypriot friend who forgot them in his car,” customs said. He was fined €50 and the roosters handed over to the veterinary services.