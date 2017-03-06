Gold plant put on hold in Paphos

PLANS for a gold refining factory in Paphos have been quashed, according to the Paphos Green Party.

District secretary, Andreas Evlavis, who has long campaigned against the refinery said that the decision was a good result for the environment, as well as the health of residents.

“The environmental department refused Ayia Varvara as a location for the gold refinery; they announced that the company are not permitted to construct such a facility in the area,” he said.

Evlavis said the factory is classed as heavy industry, which is not permitted close to residential areas and only in certain zones, which Ayia Varvara is not.

Just over a year ago, Green Party MP, George Perdikis and Evlavis met with the community leaders and worried residents of Anarita, Kouklia, Timi, Acheleia and Ayia Varvara, to hear their concerns, especially concerning any toxic waste and gas emissions from the plant.

This was after the Green Party secretary said that they had discovered that a plot of land in the area had already been earmarked by the government for the company. Officials from the Paphos Chamber of Commerce and Industry previously said they were keen on hosting the plant.

“It was very important to us to stop this factory which will ensure better health and quality of life for nearby residents.”

He added that any accidents which may have occurred at the facility would have spelt disaster for surrounding areas, including residents, animals and agriculture.

“It could have been very dangerous,” he said.

This would have been the second factory for company Khrysanera Ltd, which is planning a facility in Aradippou industrial area in Larnaca.

In December 2015, Aradippou councillors narrowly voted in favour of the factory, with six in favour, five against and one abstention, much to the chagrin of many residents who are appealing the decision.