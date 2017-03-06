Man hospitalised after road rage attack

A man was attacked and injured for honking his horn on Sunday afternoon in Tremithousa.

The 41-year-old driver, a resident of Tremithousa, was beeping his horn on Agapinoros avenue at 6.10pm when the two people in the vehicle ahead stopped, got out of their car and punched and kicked him.

As a result of his injuries he was taken to Paphos General hospital where he was diagnosed with a periocular hematoma and swelling and cut of the upper lip and was hospitalised as he needed surgery.

Police are looking for the two attackers.