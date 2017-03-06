Police declare neighbourhood watch schemes a success

Neigbourhood watch schemes across the island have contributed to a reduction in crime and raised the feeling of safety in communities across the Republic, the police said on Monday.

According to a survey conducted on behalf of the force’s crime prevention department, Cyprus now boasts close to 79,000 neighbourhood observers in 166 municipalities and communities across the Republic.

Statistics from 2011, when the scheme started to be implemented, showed a steady drop in serious crime cases: 8426 in 2011, 7973 in 2012, 7089 in 2013, 6775 in 2014, 5912 in 2015, and 5094 in 2016.

Petty crime cases also recorded a drop: 7266 in 2011, 6515 in 2012, 5282 in 2013, 4978 in 2014, 4089 in 2015, and 3820 in 2016.

Police chief Zaharias Chrysostomou said the survey showed that 89 per cent of those asked felt safe in the area where they lived with just nine per cent saying they either felt little or no security – down from 13 per cent in 2015 and 20 per cent in 2011.

There was also a rise in the trust people felt towards the police, the chief said.

In 2011, he said, the force received an average 3.1 out of a scale of five, putting it in second place along with the health services.

Chrysostomou said there was a raise in the degree of satisfaction the public felt with the police – 3.3 in 2016.

“The sense of trust inspired by the police and the relations developed with the public are also parameters that show a rising trend compares with 2011 statistics,” he said, noting that the economic crisis had not yet peaked at the time.

The state-organised neighbourhood watch programme started operating in Dhali in 2011 and gradually spread across the Republic.