March 6th, 2017 Cyprus 0 comments

Police uncover sham marriage racket

Two men from Bangladesh and India and a Bulgarian woman have been detained in Larnaca on suspicion of conducting sham marriages

Police initially conducted a search on Saturday at the Lythrodontas home of a Bangladeshi man, 34, where they found various documents and identity cards of female Bulgarian nationals.

The man told police that the documents had been given to him by a 42-year-old Bulgarian woman with whom he had agreed to set up a sham marriage racket.

Later in the day, the Bangladeshi led immigration officers to the house of a man, 30, from India where they found another Bulgarian woman, also 30.

The pair told police that the 34-year-old was the man who arranged their wedding, conducted at Aradhippou town hall in December 2016.

The three were arrested by police on Saturday and brought before a court the next day. They were remanded in custody for five days.

Police issued an arrest warrant for the 42-year-old woman.

