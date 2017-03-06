Chelsea ease past West Ham to restore 10-point lead

Chelsea's Diego Costa celebrates scoring their second goal with Cesc Fabregas, Gary Cahill and Cesar Azpilicueta

 

By Martyn Herman

Chelsea brushed aside London rivals West Ham United for a 2-1 win that restored their 10-point lead at the top of the Premier League on Monday.

Eden Hazard gave them the lead after a swift 25th-minute counter-attack before Diego Costa’s tap-in shortly after the interval put the Blues in control at West Ham’s London Stadium.

West Ham’s Manuel Lanzini grabbed a late consolation in injury time, but the result was never in doubt.

Mid-table West Ham, who knocked Chelsea out of the League Cup earlier in the season when crowd trouble marred the evening, offered little threat for most of the game as Chelsea surged on towards the title.

Antonio Conte’s side, who have won 21 of their 27 matches this season, have 66 points to the 56 of second-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

 

