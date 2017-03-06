Stavros Flatley junior ‘arrested over cannabis farm’

The younger member of the English Cypriot Stavros Flatley dance duo was reportedly arrested on Sunday after police found a cannabis factory in his London flat.

According to the Daily Mail, Lagi Demetriou, 20, who became famous after appearing on the popular Britain’s Got Talent show in 2009, was arrested after a police drugs bust after firefighters stumbled upon a watering system for 460 plants at the apartment in Enfield, London when they were investigating reports of a leak.

The cannabis factory is said to be worth £56,000. Although Lagi is thought to have told police he has nothing to do with the plants as he rents the flat out.

A friend told the Sun that Demetri Demetriou was devastated when he heard of his son’s arrest and broke down in tears as he is very much against drugs.

It is believed that Lagi bought the flat with proceeds from the shows.

In 2009, the rotund pair – shirtless and usually in wigs – performed a comedy dance turn which they describe as “two fat versions of Michael Flatley – with a Greek twist”.

They finished fourth in the finals of the TV show.

As recently as 2013 the two performers delighted Paphos audiences with two performances for which they flew to the island.

Lagi and his father Demetri have recently been in the public eye on TV weight loss show Sugar Free Farm.