Take a Hughes home

Kypriaki Gonia in Larnaca will display art work by the late artist Glyn Hughes as of Friday.

The exhibition, which is organised by the Glyn Hughes foundation, will give art lovers the chance to view some of Hughes’ work and also take some home. The work on show will be from the artist’s different periods – therefore giving viewers the chance to get to know the artist throughout his long career – and will be sold at studio prices.

The profits from the sales will go back into the foundation to ensure that Hughes’ mark on the Cypriot art scene will last.

Glyn Hughes

Solo exhibition by the artist. March 10 until April 10. Gallery Kypriaki Gonia, 45 Stadiou Street, Larnaca. Monday-Saturday: 10am-1pm & 4.30pm-8pm. Sunday:11am-2pm & 4pm-7pm. Tel: 24-621109