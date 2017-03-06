Tree-planting initiative seeks volunteers

The non-profit organisation GreenCyprusCom, with the support of the forestry department, has announced its first major tree-planting event, inviting all interested volunteers to participate in the initiative.

The event will be held on the weekend of March 11-12 from 9am to 4pm during which 1,000 trees will be planted at a pre-selected location. The aim is over time, to plant 20,000 trees.

Those who would like to participate are invited to visit the website www.green-cyprus.com, select a date and time, send an application and join the group of volunteers.

Volunteers can also join the project by donating to the cause through the website.

“Centuries ago, Cyprus used to be known as the ‘green island’, with more than a half of its territory being covered with forests. Unfortunately, due to various external factors including three major devastating forest fires – in 1924, 1956 and 1974 – almost 400 square kilometres of forest greenery were lost, and as a result today the green forest area or Cyprus covers no more than 25 per cent of the island’s territory,” said a statement from the NGO.

“In an attempt to actively assist in the restoration and preservation of Cyprus’ ecosystem, GreenCyprusCom has made it its mission to organise regular reforestation events, bringing together people who care about nature and are committed to reviving the island’s greenery. The goal of the organisation is to plant more than 20,000 trees in the coming years, as well as to maintain and develop the forest areas in the long term.”

Entrepreneur and philanthropist German Lillevyali, who is one of the benefactors of the initiative, said: “I strongly support the idea to plant more than twenty thousand trees over the next years to restore and preserve the natural beauty of Cyprus for future generations. And I am happy to make my input into making Cyprus greener, especially after the recent devastating fires that have destroyed beautiful parts of the island”.