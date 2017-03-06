US think-tank Atlantic Council to hold discussion on Cyprus

The US think – tank `Atlantic Council` is organising on Wednesday in Washington an event entitled “Strategic & Sustainable Development for a Unified Cyprus”.

According to the Atlantic Council, the event is being hosted in partnership with the Atlantic Council, Concordia, and One Cyprus Now on the margins of the US Department of State’s Global Partnerships Week (GPW).

It will explore how new models of development and public-public partnerships can be catalytic for the island’s economy and future.

Speakers include among others, Jonathan R. Cohen, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Cyprus, Greece, and Turkey, Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs US Department of State, Espen Barth Eide, Special Adviser of the UN Secretary-General on Cyprus, and Greek Cypriot chief negotiator Andreas Mavroyiannis. Victoria Nuland, Former Assistant Secretary, Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs US Department of State will address the event.

The Atlantic Council said in a statement that “amid a climate of cautious optimism for a Cyprus settlement, the island’s social, environmental, and economic development must be raised as key priorities. Cyprus could become Europe’s fastest-growing economy due to its strategic commercial, demographic, and geographic position”.

It adds that “the country, however, must capitalise on these assets by promoting good governance and encouraging private sector investment for future growth. Collaboration across sectors and industries will be vital to stimulate sustainable economic development, support national security, and foster regional stability”.