March 7th, 2017 Champions League, Football, Sport 0 comments

Bayern run riot again to crush dispirited Arsenal 10-2 on aggregate

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring their first goal with Arturo Vidal

Bayern Munich ran riot with a second successive 5-1 hammering of Arsenal to reach the Champions League quarter-finals 10-2 on aggregate at a stunned Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night.

Trailing 5-1 from the first leg and striving to become the first team in Champions League history to overturn such a deficit, Arsenal led at halftime through Theo Walcott’s goal.

But once Robert Lewandowski equalised from the penalty spot and Arsenal skipper Laurent Koscielny was sent off, the Bundesliga leaders ran amok against their dispirited hosts.

Robben capitalised on a defensive mistake in the 68th minute before substitute Douglas Costa curled in a third to send Arsenal’s fans streaming towards the exits.

Bayern were not finished though and Arturo Vidal struck twice as Arsenal slumped to a seventh successive elimination at the last-16 stage in humiliating fashion.

