It’s a French affair when it comes to film

Calling all French cinema buffs, the Ayios Omologites Cultural Centre in Nicosia is set to continue its run of French films this month with the screening of the drama The Role of Her Life tomorrow and Folle Embellie (A Wonderful Spell) on March 22.

The 2004 drama film Le Role De Sa Vie, directed by Francois Favrat, tells the story of freelance fashion magazine writer Claire Rocher who meets the actress Elisabeth Becker. Claire’s life soon turns upside down after the actress decides to hire her as personal assistant.

Folle Embellie is a 2004 drama film directed by Dominique Cabrera that is set in the summer of 1942. The film traces the route of simple people thrown into extraordinary lives, revealing that hope and humanity endures, even in times of despair.

This is revealed as we trace Julien, his family and friends as they flee from their homes. Julien must deal with his father’s violence and his mother’s fantasies to once again form a family that society tries to forget.

Le Role De Sa Vie

Screening of the French drama film. March 8. Ayios Omologites Cultural Centre, Nicosia. 8pm. Free. Tel: 22-256782

Folle Embellie

Screening of the French comedy film. March 22. Ayios Omologites Cultural Centre, Nicosia. 8pm. Free. Tel: 22-256782