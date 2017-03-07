Ibrahimovic handed three-match ban for violent conduct

Mings landed on the United forward's head with his studs and Ibrahimovic caught Mings in the face with his elbow soon afterwards

Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic was handed a three-match ban with immediate effect on Tuesday after admitting a charge of violent conduct and accepting the standard penalty, the FA said.

The charge followed an incident just before half-time in Saturday’s 1-1 Premier League draw against Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings landed on the Swede’s head with his studs and Ibrahimovic caught Mings in the face with his elbow soon afterwards.

The clash was not seen by the match officials at the time but was caught on video.

Bournemouth have said they will appeal against Mings’ charge.

