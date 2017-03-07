Kylie Minogue hints latest split to feature on album

The 48-year-old pop beauty called time on her romance with the 29-year-old actor last month, and is planning to channel the “interesting few months” she’s had following their break up into her music.

Speaking at the launch of her Specsavers eyewear range at the

Establishment hotel in Sydney, she said: “It has been an interesting

few months, but fantastic for moving forward creatively.

“I fee like I just want to spread the love and that is what the album is going to be about.”

The ‘I Should Be So Lucky’ hitmaker – whose last studio release was 2015’s ‘Kylie Christmas’ – recently confirmed she has signed a new deal with BMG records for her new album, and she is thrilled to be working with a label that feels “right”.

She said: “It feels like it has been a while and I am signed with a new label with fantastic, fantastic fresh new energy.

“I know what I want to do – I know it’s the right partnership.”

The blonde beauty has been in the studio hard at work on her new album and previously admitted it has been invigorating.

She said: “I’ve already started work on my new album. It’s been so rewarding and such a good tonic to be back in the studio.

“It’s my 30th year in the music industry, so I now draw on a lot of experience, but at the beginning of the recording process, and with a new label, it feels fresh and very exciting and I can’t wait to finish it and share it with everyone.”

Kylie and Joshua got engaged in February 2016 and had been planning their nuptials in the latter half of the year, although they vowed to only tie the knot once same-sex marriage was legalised in her native Australia.

At the height of their romance, Kylie had described herself as being on “cloud nine” because of Joshua.

Over the years, the ‘Spinning Around’ hitmaker has been unlucky in love.

Her previous boyfriends include her former ‘Neighbours’ co-star Jason Donovan, late INXS rocker Michael Hutchence, French actor Olivier Martinez and Spanish model Andrés Velencoso.