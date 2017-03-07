Leaders committed to making the process work, UNSG Spokesperson says

UN Secretary General’s deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq said both leaders in Cyprus were committed to making the reunification process work.

Speaking during the regular press briefing at the UN Headquarters in New York, Haq made reference to the Cyprus peace process, saying that Eide had a meeting last Saturday, “with the Turkish Cypriot leader Mr. Mustafa Akinci in Nicosia, following a meeting with the Greek Cypriot leader, Mr Nicos Anastasiades, the previous Friday.”

Speaking to reporters following his meeting with Akinci, Haq further noted, the Special Adviser said it was very clear to him that both leaders are committed to making the process work. Eide also said that the coming weeks would be decisive for the fate of the process, and that this is a time of strategic leadership, Haq added.

Talks have stalled after parliament passed an amendment mandating the commemoration of the 1950 Enosis (union with Greece) referendum in public schools.

President Nicos Anastasiades has described the House amendment “wrong” and called on Akinci to return to the negotiating table. Akinci demands that the amendment is revoked before returning to the negotiating table.