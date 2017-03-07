Man arrested for assaulting officers

A Paralimni man was arrested on Monday after he attacked police officers and obstructed them in the execution of their duties.

Police said the 55-year-old man had threatened the officers when two of them tried to book him for speeding at around 1pm in Paralimni. He continued to shout despite efforts to calm him down.

Three more officers were called to the scene to help. At one point, the man pushed one of them.

He resisted arrest and bit an officer’s hand and according to police they had to use force to arrest him.

The driver was charged and released at 7pm.