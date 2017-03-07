Road rage pair arrested

Two men were arrested and charged on Monday evening in connection with assaulting and injuring a man in Paphos after he beeped his car horn to alert them that the light had turned green.

A 41-year-old driver, a resident of Tremithousa, beeped his horn when a traffic light turned green on Agapinoros avenue at 6.10pm on Sunday. The two individuals in the vehicle in front got out of their and beat him up.

The injured man was taken to Paphos general hospital where he was treated for eye injuries and a cut to his upper lip.

The two youths were arrested on Monday and released at 2am on Tuesday.