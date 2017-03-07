Road rage pair arrested

March 7th, 2017 Cyprus 0 comments

Road rage pair arrested

Two men were arrested and charged on Monday evening in connection with assaulting and injuring a man in Paphos after he beeped his car horn to alert them that the light had turned green.

A 41-year-old driver, a resident of Tremithousa, beeped his horn when a traffic light turned green on Agapinoros avenue at 6.10pm on Sunday. The two individuals in the vehicle in front got out of their and beat him up.

The injured man was taken to Paphos general hospital where he was treated for eye injuries and a cut to his upper lip.

The two youths were arrested on Monday and released at 2am on Tuesday.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information