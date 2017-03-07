Sport in brief

Former world champion Fury says will fight again in May

Britain’s former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has said he will make a comeback against an unnamed opponent in May, even though he is under a provisional suspension from the sport. “Breaking news. Return of the MAC. May 13th, working on an opponent, more news to follow,” he tweeted on Monday.

Chinese football clubs can be brand leaders, says Lagardere boss

A Chinese club could one day be a bigger brand than Manchester United and it is only a matter of time before the Super League (CSL) challenges the English Premier League for world domination, according to leading sports marketer Andrew Georgiou. Georgiou, the chief executive of Lagardere Sports and Entertainment, told Reuters in an interview on Monday that the world order was changing fast.

Cuevas wins third Brasil Open tennis title after rain delay

Uruguay’s Pablo Cuevas won his third consecutive Brasil Open title by beating Spain’s Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-7(3) 6-4 6-4 on Monday in a final that eventually finished more than 24 hours late after successive rain delays. The match was halted on Sunday with third seed Cuevas trailing 7-6(3) 3-3. The final was due to restart on Monday at noon local time (10.00 a.m. ET) but it was past 6 pm (4.00 p.m. ET) before the persistent rain relented and the contest could restart.

Skiing federation wants Johaug ban increased

The international skiing federation (FIS) has asked for the 13-month doping ban on Norwegian cross-country skier Therese Johaug to be increased, it said on Tuesday. Johaug, who won the World Cup in 2014 and 2016 and has also won seven world championship titles and three Olympic medals, tested positive for the banned anabolic steroid clostebol while training in Italy last September.

Bogut breaks leg on Cavs debut, season likely over

Australian center Andrew Bogut suffered a fractured left tibia just 58 seconds into his Cleveland Cavaliers debut on Monday, with the team reporting that he could be out for the rest of the season. The 32-year-old, a former champion with the Golden State Warriors, signed as a free agent with Cleveland for the remainder of the campaign last week and joined the team before Monday’s game after resolving visa issues.

Ex-head of Salvadoran football federation given eight years in prison

The former president of El Salvador’s soccer federation, who is wanted in the United States for alleged corruption, was sentenced to eight years in Salvadoran prison for labor fraud, the country’s attorney general’s office said on Monday. Reynaldo Vasquez, head of FESFUT between 2009 and 2010, was found guilty of improperly appropriating insurance discounts, provisions and union dues from 204 workers of a family-owned bed-manufacturing company between 2012 and 2014, the attorney general’s office said.

Fredericks steps aside from IAAF task force

IOC member Frankie Fredericks has stepped aside from an IAAF task force following a newspaper report that he received almost $300,000 from disgraced marketing consultant Papa Massata Diack, athletics’ world governing body said on Monday. Former Slovenia high jumper Rozle Prezelj has replaced Fredericks on the five-strong International Association of Athletics Federations’ task force, which is coordinating the re-admittance process regarding the suspended Russian athletics’ federation RUSAF, the IAAF statement added.

Wehrlein cleared to test for Sauber

Sauber’s German racer Pascal Wehrlein has been cleared to drive in Formula One’s second pre-season test starting in Barcelona on Tuesday after having to sit out last week due to a back injury. “We are pleased to inform (you) that Pascal will be ready to hit the track with the #C36 tomorrow,” the Ferrari-powered Swiss team, who finished 10th out of 11 teams last year, said on Twitter.

Porte’s hopes all but gone in Paris-Nice

Australian Richie Porte’s hopes of winning the Paris-Nice for a third time all but vanished on a weather-ravaged second stage on Monday as he lost 14 minutes on the leaders. Just as on Sunday’s opening stage, Porte (BMC) found himself on the wrong side of the splits in a peloton buffeted by gusting winds over the relatively flat 192.5km ride to Amilly.

Raiders secure financing for potential Vegas stadium: report

The NFL’s Oakland Raiders took a big step toward a possible relocation to Las Vegas after securing financing from Bank of America for a potential stadium, according to multiple reports on Monday. Both the Los Angeles Daily News and NFL’s website said the Raiders, who have already seen two potential partners bow out, secured financing from Bank of America.