‘The Spartan’ rises

April 22, at the Liverpool Echo Arena, witnesses the next phase in the rise of ‘The Spartan’, Paul Economides, as the boxer begins his pursuit of world glory.

Under the expert guidance of manager Dave Coldwell, and erstwhile trainer Steve Goodwin, the Chester-based super bantamweight is now on the lookout for international titles, and a potential rematch with Sean Davies, over the next 14 months.

“I do want to be fighting for titles this year,” stated Economides, who was brought up in Wales and is of Cypriot heritage.

“Whether it’s a rematch with Davies (for the WBC International) or challenging for say the Commonwealth, or Inter-continental, or something similar.

“It has to be this year though and to then be challenging for a world title in around 14-16 months.”

Fighting Davies came at short notice, only days after Economides had dismissed Elvis Guillen on points in Merseyside before suffering a unanimous decision reverse, in Birmingham.

“I’d love a fair, proper shot at Davies and that WBC title,” Economides continued.

“I took that fight at short notice but I have trust in my manager Dave Coldwell’s decisions, he’s opened doors I’ve never had opened before and everything he’s said he do, he’s done.”

Now the fighter, described as being a front-footed, in-your-face, exciting talent, is gunning for his fourth successive outing on an Eddie Hearn/Matchroom Boxing promotion, again on Merseyside, and Economides, who presently boasts a 20-6(4) record, is preparing for the year of his life.

He added: “I’m never out of the (Chester Boxers) gym; I work there, and I train there.

“I’ve got great sparring with world calibre fighters in Jamie and Gavin McDonnell, among others, which is very competitive and I know I’ll be a tricky, difficult fight for anyone and I’ll continue to show that on April 22.”

‘The Spartan’ will also now be sporting the ‘White Ribbon’ in future outings as support for The White Ribbon Campaign which champions men against domestic violence.

He is also looking for national sponsorship to aid in his title-chasing progression for which further information is available from: thespartan.sponsorship@outlook.com.

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/PaulEconomidesBoxer/

Twitter – https://twitter.com/PaulEconomides

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bWnFZvgNw4I