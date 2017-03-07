Turkish foreign minister says his visit to Germany cannot be prevented

March 7th, 2017 Europe, Turkey 0 comments

Turkish foreign minister says his visit to Germany cannot be prevented

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said nobody would be able to prevent his visit to Germany later on Tuesday and that Turkey would give the necessary response if faced with hostility on the matter.

Cavusoglu made the comments at a meeting in Istanbul with foreign diplomats ahead of a visit to Hamburg where he is due to attend a rally with Turkish voters despite local authorities’ closure of the venue where he had been due to speak.

A row between Nato allies Turkey and Germany escalated over the past week after German authorities withdrew permission for three other rallies in support of President Tayyip Erdogan’s plans to overhaul Turkey’s constitution and win greater powers. Cavusoglu called the cancellations “biased and shameful”.

Cavusoglu also warned that Europe would return to a pre-World War II era if it did not prevent the rise of “racist parties”, and said the continent had become captive to populist politicians such as Dutch nationalist Geert Wilders.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information