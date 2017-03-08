Anorthosis and Doxa into Cyprus Cup semis

Anorthosis knocked out AEK to progress to the Cyprus Cup semis

Anorthosis are through to the semi-finals of the Cyprus Cup after a resounding 5-2 aggregate win over AEK on Wednesday evening.

Taking a 3-1 advantage from the first leg into the match, Abdullahi Shehu extended Anorthosis’ advantage when he opened the scoring after 64 minutes.

AEK’s Nestoras Mytides pulled a goal back for the visitors five minutes later, but any hopes of an unlikely comeback were extinguished when team-mate Ivan Trickovski scored an own goal just three minutes later.

Florian Taulemesse reduced AEK’s overall deficit two minutes from time, but it was too little, too late as the second leg ended 2-2.

Earlier, Doxa Katokopias also progressed to the last four of the competition after a 2-1 extra-time win over Olympiakos Nicosia.

After the first leg ended 1-1, Ferran Corominas opened the scoring for Doxa in the 14th minute, with Pavlos Christodoulou equalising 15 minutes later for Olympiakos.

There was no further score, with the match going to extra time.

Nobrega Braulio hit the winner at the end of the first period, to seal a 3-2 aggregate win.

