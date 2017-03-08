Car registrations on the rise

Car registrations rose an annual 34.5 per cent in the first two months of the year, to 6,223, the statistical service said on Wednesday.

Car registrations in January and February 2016 reached 4,627, the service said.

Passenger car registrations rose by 32.8 per cent, to 5,255, compared with 3,958 during the same period last year.

Used vehicle registrations recorded a higher rise than new ones – 3,419 compared with 2,804.

In the same period of 2016, used vehicle registrations reached 2,180 against 2,447 new ones.