Head to the mountains and snap away

Get out and about and learn how to take some breath-taking photographs during the photographic expedition with landscape and conservation photographer Silvio Rusmigo during the last weekend of the month.

The outdoor photography workshop will take place in the village of Lemythou in the Limassol district and the surrounding area of Paphos and Troodos forests. Organised by 6×6 Centre for Photography, the workshop is designed to guide photography enthusiasts to some of the most photogenic locations on the island, carefully planned for best light, and to aid them in visualising a scene before capturing the decisive moment.

As spring is starting to give new life to nature, participants will focus on the blossoms of the Marathasa valley and the rich ecosystem of the Paphos and Troodos Forest. The impressive geologies of the Troodos mountains as the backdrop, and the Venetian bridges arching over rivers will be all the inspiration needed to capture the perfect shot.

Freelance photographer Rusmigo deals with nature and the outdoors in his work. He has worked on his own and with NGOs to highlight the importance of exploring aspects of our surroundings which we all so easily ignore and forget to appreciate.

During the two-day workshop, Rusmigo will deliver effective photography instruction and hands-on assistance while also passing on some of his techniques. After the photographs have been taken there will be a group discussion, which aims to help improve participants’ photographic skills.

The cost for this workshop includes the tuition fee, accommodation, transportation and all meals.

Learn and Practice Photography in the Cypriot Countryside

Outdoor photography workshop with Silvio Rusmigo. March 25-26. Lemythou Village, Paphos and Troodos Forests. €280. Tel: 25-354810