Helping children find an array of tales at the museum

The carnival season maybe over but a child’s imagination is never far away from creating new worlds and characters within it. To help children from eight to 12 to enter into a mythical world of their imagination, the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation in Nicosia will invite them to take part in an acting game on the weekend.

The action will unfold at the foundation’s archeologically museum under the name Unravelling the Red String of Fate and Tales to celebrate World Theatre Day.

The children will be helped by actress and director Evangelia Onouphriou to follow a red string around the stage props hidden at the museum and guess which classical fairy-tale the string is hugging.

This innovative workshop enables children to be the star in their own story while they improvise and put on a bit of drama.

The workshop is part of the Moments at the Museum series in which the foundation provides the opportunity to experience the culture of our island in different ways. Musical performances, poetry evenings and activities for children are all part of the series which will provide us with new experiences through interacting with one another and the foundation’s exhibits.

Unravelling the Red String of Fate and Tales

Acting games for children from 8-12. March 11-12. Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, Nicosia. 10am-12pm and 12.30pm-2pm. Free. Tel: 22-128157