A 57-year-old man from Nicosia was found dead on Wednesday afternoon in his car in Dromolaxia in Larnaca.

Police suspect that the death was caused from a heart attack.

According to the police, the 57-year-old, lost control of the car he was driving near the Dromolaxia industrial area, which veered off the road and came to a stop in a field.

The man was transferred to the Larnaca general hospital where he was declared dead.

A post mortem of the man’s body will shed light on the cause of death.