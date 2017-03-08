Nineteen killed in fire at Guatemala children’s shelter

March 8th, 2017

At least 19 people were killed in a fire on Wednesday in a Guatemalan home for abused children, a spokesman for firefighters said.

The Virgen de Asuncion home is in the municipality of San Jose Pinula, some 25km south-west of the capital Guatemala City and houses children of up to 18 years old.

Oscar Franco, spokesman for the voluntary firefighters, told reporters 19 people had died and at least 25 had been injured.

Guatemalan media said that on Tuesday, about 60 minors escaped from the home, which takes in children who have been victims of abuse and trafficking or abandoned.

Media also said 540 children live in the home, despite its capacity to hold only 400.

