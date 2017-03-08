Paphos promoted in Germany and Russia

PAPHOS is being promoted in two of its growth markets in a bid to increase tourist numbers for this year and next, according to officials.

A spokesman for the Paphos regional board of tourism said that representatives are currently attending the ITB exhibition in Berlin.

These include members of the Paphos board of tourism, tourist professionals and dozens of hoteliers.

The aim is to build on arrival numbers from Germany which already show promise

“In 2016, the German market increased by 10.5 per cent, to 124,000, and already for 2017 bookings are up. The growth of the market ratio is already on the rise,” he said.

According to ITB Berlin 2017, billed as the world’s leading travel trade show, around 10,000 exhibitors from 184 countries and regions will participate, on 1,092 stands covering 160,000 square metres and will be showcasing the global tourism industry’s latest products and trends.

“Over 80 per cent of our exhibitors are from abroad. The organisers again expect more than 100,000 international trade visitors as well as many thousand members of the public on the weekend, who will be able to book their holidays directly at the show,” said organisers.

The exhibition runs from March 8 to March 12.

In addition, from March 14-16, Paphos will be represented at the MITT Moscow exhibition.

MITT is Russia’s largest and longest running travel exhibitions and is one of the top five in the world.

The spokesman highlighted the importance of the Russian market, as Paphos and Cyprus have proved popular with Russian travellers.

“The Russian market in recent years has proved beneficial for tourism in Paphos and Cyprus in general, climbing in 2016 to 780,000 visitors.”

Over 1,600 companies from around the globe will participate in this year’s exhibition which offers a huge opportunity for industry professionals.

The tourism spokesman said: “It is a good opportunity to increase awareness of our destination, present our new programmes and gain a real feel for the Russian travel market.”