Police arrest two after fireworks blaze

Police arrested two men, a 74-year-old resident of Nicosia and a 48-year-old man from Famagusta, in connection with the illegal import, possession, and transportation of explosives after a container with fireworks went up in flames on Tuesday.

Authorities evacuated four houses in Paralimni on Tuesday after the fire broke out at 1am inside the container.

The fire service cordoned off the scene due to the explosions. The fire was extinguished but fire trucks remained at the scene as a precaution afterwards.