Police fire shot to arrest robbery suspect

Police on Tuesday arrested a 36-year-old man after chasing him and firing a warning shot near Kalo Chorio, Larnaca.

The man was wanted for robbery, forgery, and circulating forged documents.

His car was chased by police officers who fired a warning shot in an attempt to get him to stop. Eventually the suspect’s car was immobilised when he hit a shack near a dirt road.

Inside the car, police found power tools and four chequebooks which were allegedly stolen from a house in Nicosia between September 2016 and March 2017.

An arrest warrant had been issued against the man after he reportedly committed a robbery on February 19, 2017 in Nicosia.

On March 1 the manager of a Limassol supermarket reported that he purchased products from the shop and paid for them with a cheque from a stolen chequebook.