President Anastasiades departs for Brussels

March 8th, 2017 Cyprus 0 comments

President Anastasiades departs for Brussels

President Anastasiades will also be meeting with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras

The President of the Republic Nicos Anastasiades departs today for Brussels, where on Thursday he will participate in the European Council Summit and on March 10th he will attend an informal European Council Summit for the Future of Europe, in which 27 member states will take part.

The President of the Republic, who will be accompanied by the Government spokesman Nikos Christodoulides, will also attend meetings of the European Peoples’ Party.

Later today President Anastasiades will meet with the new President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani and tomorrow Thursday with the President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker. He will also meet with the Prime Minister of Greece Alexis Tsipras.

Employment, competitiveness, security and defence, as well as migration will be addressed, among other issues, at the European Council. In the course of their discussions, the heads of state and government will elect the new President of the European Council.

On Friday March 10th, President Anastasiades will participate in the informal European Council for the Future of Europe, in view of the Rome EU Summit that will take place on March 24-25 .

The President returns to Cyprus on March 11.

CNA

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information