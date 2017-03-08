President Anastasiades departs for Brussels

The President of the Republic Nicos Anastasiades departs today for Brussels, where on Thursday he will participate in the European Council Summit and on March 10th he will attend an informal European Council Summit for the Future of Europe, in which 27 member states will take part.

The President of the Republic, who will be accompanied by the Government spokesman Nikos Christodoulides, will also attend meetings of the European Peoples’ Party.

Later today President Anastasiades will meet with the new President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani and tomorrow Thursday with the President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker. He will also meet with the Prime Minister of Greece Alexis Tsipras.

Employment, competitiveness, security and defence, as well as migration will be addressed, among other issues, at the European Council. In the course of their discussions, the heads of state and government will elect the new President of the European Council.

On Friday March 10th, President Anastasiades will participate in the informal European Council for the Future of Europe, in view of the Rome EU Summit that will take place on March 24-25 .

The President returns to Cyprus on March 11.

