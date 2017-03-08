Tepak shoots up ranking list for small universities

The Cyprus University of Technology (Tepak) has been ranked number 16 in the Times Higher Education World’s Best Small Universities 2017, one of three university ranking lists which are the most prestigious internationally.

To be eligible for the rankings, universities must appear in the Times Higher Education’s World University Rankings 2016-2017, teach more than four subjects and have fewer than 5000 students. The average number of students at an institution in the 2017 rankings is 3,038. Tepak is close to this with 3,012.

As recently as last year, Tepak was among the 401 to 500 best small universities.

“Students have been attending the university for only about 10 years, but the institute has already established itself as one of the leading higher education institutions in Cyprus. It has developed strong international connections through being part of the European Union’s Erasmus scheme and cultivating links with international universities further afield,” the Times Higher Education said about the institution’s ranking for 2017.

In first place this year was the California Institute of Technology followed by France’s École Normale Supérieure.