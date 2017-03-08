Turkey referendum affecting peace talks, Anastasiades says

President Nicos Anastasiades accused the Turkish Cypriot side on Wednesday of seeking a pretext to stall peace talks to avoid an overlap with Turkey’s constitutional referendum next month.

Greek and Turkish Cypriots had been making steady progress in the talks, widely seen as the best opportunity in decades to end the ethnic partition of the Mediterranean island, but they hit a snag in February.

“It would have been more honest for (Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci) to have said it’s best to suspend negotiations until the referendum is over,” Anastasiades told Greece’s Skai TV in a television interview.

Turkey, whose role in a post-reunification Cyprus remains a highly sensitive issue in the talks, will hold a referendum on April 16 on boosting the powers of President Tayyip Erdogan.

Last month the peace talks were abruptly interrupted when Greek Cypriot lawmakers decided to have a 1950 “enosis” referendum that sought union with Greece honoured in schools.

Enosis, as a concept, was abandoned by Greek Cypriots long ago, but the decision to commemorate the date in schools touched a raw nerve with Turkish Cypriots who say the ambition of union with Greece was the source of the island’s division.

In his interview, Anastasiades said the Greek Cypriot move had been “a mistake”, but added: “That shouldn’t be a justification for Akinci to abandon the talks. He was looking for a pretext.”

The plebiscite row has underscored the fragility of Cyprus‘ peace process, which aims to craft a new partnership between the two sides on the island.